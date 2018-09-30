Fedde will replace Max Scherzer as the Nationals' start Sunday in their series finale, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

If the Rockies hadn't clinched a playoff berth, Scherzer would've taken the hill. Because Colorado is already in, Fedde will slide in. It's certainly a boost for Rockies bats, considering this one will take place at Coors Field and Fedde holds a 5.24 ERA in 10 starts.