Fedde will get the start in the Nationals' first Grapefruit League game Sunday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander is in the mix for the No. 5 starter job, although Joe Ross is considered the favorite to break camp in that spot. Fedde posted a career-best 4.29 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 50.1 innings last season, but his 28:22 K:BB was lackluster at best as he relied on weak contact and groundballs to generate outs, and the 28-year-old's best fit on the staff might be in long relief.