Nationals' Erick Fedde: Still in mix for No. 5 starter spot
Fedde remains in the mix to win the No. 5 starter role when the regular season finally begins.
The right-hander put together a solid spring with a 2.45 ERA, 12.3 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB through 7.1 innings, but Fedde is arguably at the back of the pack in the race for the job. Joe Ross, who was considered the favorite coming into camp, posted a 2.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 7.1 innings -- albeit with a shakier 3:4 K:BB -- while Austin Voth rang up a 1.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 6:1 K:BB in seven frames. If the regular-season schedule ends up featuring fewer off days and more doubleheaders, however, all three pitchers could end up seeing significant workloads for the Nats, either in the rotation or in long relief.
More News
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Solid outing against Tigers•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Struggles in first outing•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Primed for bullpen work•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Backup option for Saturday's start•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Goes five innings in win•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Scheduled to start Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: 20 dynasty darlings
For larger dynasty leagues, a top 100 list just doesn't go deep enough into the prospect pool....
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Dozier
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Kingery
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Busts: Five to avoid
Knowing who to avoid is just as important as knowing who to draft. Here are five players Frank...