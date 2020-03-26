Fedde remains in the mix to win the No. 5 starter role when the regular season finally begins.

The right-hander put together a solid spring with a 2.45 ERA, 12.3 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB through 7.1 innings, but Fedde is arguably at the back of the pack in the race for the job. Joe Ross, who was considered the favorite coming into camp, posted a 2.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 7.1 innings -- albeit with a shakier 3:4 K:BB -- while Austin Voth rang up a 1.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 6:1 K:BB in seven frames. If the regular-season schedule ends up featuring fewer off days and more doubleheaders, however, all three pitchers could end up seeing significant workloads for the Nats, either in the rotation or in long relief.