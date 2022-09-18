Fedde did not factor into the decision against Miami on Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out three and walking none over four innings.

Fedde tossed 56 of 87 pitches for strikes in Saturday's contest, giving up three runs across four frames thanks to an RBI single and a two-run homer. This was the second game in a row where Fedde was pulled before the fifth inning. He has only completed the sixth inning five times all year. In his last 21.2 innings, the righty has allowed 16 earned runs, giving him a 6.79 ERA since Aug. 23. He has a 5.29 ERA on the season.