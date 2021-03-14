Fedde struck out four over three innings of relief in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports. After the game, Nationals manager Dave Martinez said it was "the best I've seen him throw (this spring)."

The right-hander came into camp in the running for the No. 5 spot in the rotation, but Joe Ross was considered the favorite for that role and has done nothing to allow Fedde or Austin Voth to close the gap on him. However, Jon Lester (neck) may not be ready for Opening Day, creating another vacancy, and Fedde's performance Saturday may have put him in the lead to fill it. If he doesn't break camp in the rotation, the 28-year-old will either head down to Triple-A to stay stretched out, or handle a long relief role in the big-league bullpen.