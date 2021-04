Fedde (2-2) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up one run on two hits and three walks over six innings in an 8-2 victory over the Blue Jays. He struck out seven.

It was the first quality start of the season for the right-hander, who tossed 98 pitches (59 strikes) and would have come away unscathed if not for a solo homer by Lourdes Gurriel in the fifth inning. Fedde will take a 4.43 ERA and 25:11 K:BB through 22.1 innings into his next outing.