Nationals' Erick Fedde: Struggles again Sunday
Fedde surrendered four runs on eight hits with four walks and seven strikeouts over 5.1 innings during Sunday's no-decision against the Cubs.
Washington's offense got Fedde off the hook, but the rookie fill-in once again failed to impress after losing in his first start. He now owns a 10:6 K:BB in 9.1 innings while surrendering 18 hits over that span. Expect the 2014 first rounder to be sent back to Triple-A Syracuse when Gio Gonzalez comes off the paternity list later this week.
