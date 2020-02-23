Nationals' Erick Fedde: Struggles in first outing
Fedde allowed one run (none earned) on one hit and two walks while striking out two across 1.1 innings Sunday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Fedde was scheduled to pitch two innings, but was unable to reach that mark after needing 34 pitchers to retire four batters. He was pulled with the bases loaded after allowing a single and walking two. Fedde is in competition this spring with Austin Voth and Joe Ross for the final spot in the team's rotation.
