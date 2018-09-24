Nationals' Erick Fedde: Struggles versus Mets
Fedde allowed three runs on five hits and four walks across 3.1 innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Mets. He struck out two.
Fedde endured a bumpy first inning in which he allowed two hits, a walk and a stolen base but was able to escape with just one run across. He then ran into trouble in the fourth inning, when he put two runners on with no outs and watched as both later scored against the bullpen. Fedde has struggled over his last two starts, allowing five earned runs across 7.2 innings while posting an 8:8 K:BB. His ERA now sits at a disappointing 5.24 for the season and he's scheduled to make his final start Saturday against the Rockies.
More News
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Fans six, surrenders two vs. Miami•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Scoreless over 5.2 innings•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Starting Game 1 of twin bill•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Delayed until Monday due to rainout•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Endures rough second inning•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Activated, starting Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Waivers: Try Sanchez, Bundy?
There may not be a miracle pickup available on the waiver wire this time of year, but that...
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...