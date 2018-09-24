Fedde allowed three runs on five hits and four walks across 3.1 innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Mets. He struck out two.

Fedde endured a bumpy first inning in which he allowed two hits, a walk and a stolen base but was able to escape with just one run across. He then ran into trouble in the fourth inning, when he put two runners on with no outs and watched as both later scored against the bullpen. Fedde has struggled over his last two starts, allowing five earned runs across 7.2 innings while posting an 8:8 K:BB. His ERA now sits at a disappointing 5.24 for the season and he's scheduled to make his final start Saturday against the Rockies.