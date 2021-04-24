Fedde (1-2) took the loss Friday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over five innings as the Nationals were downed 6-0 by the Mets. He struck out three.

The right-hander held the Mets off the board until the fifth inning, but with Jacob deGrom doing deGrom things opposite him, Fedde has no margin for error. The Nats' injury situation should keep him in the rotation a while longer despite a 5.51 ERA, but Fedde's 18:8 K:BB through 16.1 innings suggests he's been a bit unlucky. He'll next take the mound Wednesday on the road against the Blue Jays.