Fedde (1-2) took the loss Wednesday, giving up two runs on three hits and three walks over 4.2 innings as the Nationals were downed 2-1 by the Marlins. He struck out five.

It wasn't the most efficient performance, as the right-hander threw only 55 of 91 pitches before exiting, but he didn't get much help from either his offense or his bullpen -- Andres Machado relieved him and walked the first two batters he faced to bring in the winning run, which got charged to Fedde. He's allowed only two runs in three of his four starts this season, and while Fedde's 6.00 ERA and 1.56 WHIP through 18 innings aren't pretty, his 4.47 FIP and career-best 23.5 percent strikeout rate at least suggest some improvement should be ahead.