Fedde (shoulder) threw 50 pitches in a simulated game Wednesday and hopes to contribute over the final month of the season, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Fedde said his shoulder felt "strong" after the sim game. He is ineligible to come off the 60-day disabled list until the first week of September, so the Nationals can send him on a multi-start rehab assignment if he feels good Thursday. It is unclear if he will be used as a starter or reliever once he returns.