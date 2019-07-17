Fedde was recalled from Double-A Harrisburg ahead of his scheduled start against the Orioles on Wednesday.

As expected, Fedde will join the big-league rotation for a spot start with Max Scherzer (back) on the shelf. In 11 appearances with the Nationals this season (six starts), Fedde owns a 3.79 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 22:19 K:BB in 40.1 innings. Adrian Sanchez was sent to the minors in a corresponding move.