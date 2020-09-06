Fedde allowed four earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out two across 3.2 innings Saturday against Atlanta. He did not factor into the decision.

Fedde gave up a solo home run to the first batter he faced, and things didn't improve much from there as surrendered two more long balls prior to being pulled. Since posting 5.1 shutout innings on Aug. 14, Fedde has surrendered 14 earned runs across 14.2 frames the span of three starts. Overall, he has a 5.29 ERA with a 12:15 K:BB across 32.1 innings. He's currently penciled into take his next turn through the rotation Friday in a rematch against Atlanta.