Fedde will start Sunday's game against the Cubs, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

The pitching prospect was rocked in his first start Saturday, conceding seven runs in just four innings of work, but with Max Scherzer (neck) and Stephen Strasburg (elbow) nursing injuries and Gio Gonzalez likely destined for the paternity list, Fedde will return to the majors to make another spot start. The 24-year-old will look to right the ship against southpaw Jon Lester in the series finale.