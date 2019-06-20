Fedde will start Thursday's series finale against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Fedde originally lined up to start Tuesday but consecutive postponements and Wednesday's subsequent doubleheader threw a wrench in the Nationals' rotation plans. The 26-year-old has a 3.81 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 14:10 K:BB in five starts for the Nationals this year.

