Fedde will start Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Braves, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Fedde was unable to earn a spot in Washington's rotation to begin the season, but he'll end up starting the second game due to the doubleheader. Stephen Strasburg will start the nightcap for the Nationals.
