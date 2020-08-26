Fedde (1-2) was charged with the loss Tuesday against the Phillies after surrendered four runs on seven hits with one strikeout and one walk over five innings.

Most of the damage came from J.T. Realmuto's three-run homer during the third inning, but Fedde only managed four swinging strikes against 22 batters. The right-hander has a 3.57 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 6:10 K:BB through 22.2 innings, and he'll look for better results Sunday at Boston.