Nationals' Erick Fedde: Takes loss despite quality start Saturday
Fedde (0-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks over six-plus innings while striking out three as the Nationals fell 5-3 to the Phillies.
The rookie got staked to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but Fedde immediately handed it back by giving up a two-spot in the top of the second, and then after giving up a leadoff double in the seventh he got the hook and had to watch as a groundball and sac fly brought the runner home. The 25-year-old still delivered his first career quality start, but his 5.32 ERA will make him a risky fantasy play in a rematch with the Phillies back in Philadelphia on Friday.
