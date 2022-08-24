Fedde (5-8) took the loss Tuesday versus the Mariners. He allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings.

Fedde missed a month with a shoulder injury, and he threw 81 pitches (52 strikes) in this outing. He was solid in his return, with the lone mistake on his line being a two-run home run by Mitch Haniger in the fourth inning. Through 97.2 innings this year, Fedde's surrendered 14 homers, and he's added a 4.88 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 76:48 K:BB. The high walk rate is particularly troublesome, as is pitching for a team sitting in the basement of the National League. His next projected start is a favorable home matchup versus the Athletics next week.