Fedde (0-1) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six over 5.2 innings against the Padres.

Fedde allowed just one run over the first four innings, but the Padre lineup started getting to him the second and third time through the order. The 25-year-old ranks as one of Washington's top prospects, but Wednesday's outing was always planned to be a spot start rather than a prolonged promotion. It's possible he'll end up getting another turn through the rotation with Jeremy Hellickson forced out of his most recent start with a blister, though no official word has come down on that front.