Fedde is on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday after testing positive for the virus, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The 28-year-old landed on the COVID IL earlier in the day, and teammate Max Scherzer said after the win over the Cubs that Fedde was the Nationals player who tested positive for the virus. Fedde's return could be hastened by the fact that he's received the vaccine, but he'll be unavailable for at least a brief period.
