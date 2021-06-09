Fedde (illness) threw a bullpen session Tuesday,Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Fedde has been on the COVID-19 injured list since May 19. The right-hander made a rehab start with High-A Wilmington last Thursday, and with his bullpen Tuesday, could line up to rejoin the rotation Saturday. The Nationals have yet to announce their pitching plans past Wednesday, but Fedde is expected to step into Stephen Strasburg's (neck) rotation spot.
More News
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Expected to rejoin rotation•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Making rehab start Thursday•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Likely to require rehab start•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Likely to return, start Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Set for rehab start•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Slated to rejoin team•