Fedde has been confirmed as the starting pitcher for Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Rockies, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Fedde was initially slated to take the mound Monday evening, but Mother Nature had other ideas, so his outing has been moved to Wednesday as a result. Patrick Corbin will start Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader.

