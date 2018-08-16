Nationals' Erick Fedde: To start rehab assignment Monday
Fedde (shoulder) will embark on a multiple-game rehab assignment Monday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Manager Dave Martinez said Fedde is expected to require at least three outings at the minor-league level before returning to Washington, which is likely due to the fact that he's on the 60-day DL and not eligible to return until Sept. 5. As long as everything goes according to plan, expect to see him back right around that date.
