Nationals' Erick Fedde: Tosses bullpen session
Fedde (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
This marked the first time Fedde was able to throw off a mound since landing on the DL in early July. Manager Dave Martinez said Fedde will return for another bullpen session before advancing to the next step of his rehab.
