Nationals' Erick Fedde: Tosses five strong innings
Fedde (1-0) surrendered four hits and three walks while striking out four over five scoreless innings Sunday in a win against Miami.
Fedde was impressive through the first five innings of the series finale, hurling 51 of 83 pitches for strikes. The right-hander owns a 2.18 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with a 12:8 K:BB over 20.2 innings this season and appears likely to remain in the rotation for at least one more turn while Anibal Sanchez (hamstring) continues to rehab.
