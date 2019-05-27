Fedde (1-0) surrendered four hits and three walks while striking out four over five scoreless innings Sunday in a win against Miami.

Fedde was impressive through the first five innings of the series finale, hurling 51 of 83 pitches for strikes. The right-hander owns a 2.18 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with a 12:8 K:BB over 20.2 innings this season and appears likely to remain in the rotation for at least one more turn while Anibal Sanchez (hamstring) continues to rehab.