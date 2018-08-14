Nationals' Erick Fedde: Transferred to 60-day DL
Fedde (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Fedde will be sidelined until at least September 5 as a result of this move, which frees up a 40-man spot for Tim Collins. The 25-year-old Fedde recently started throwing off a mound for the first time since landing on the disabled list in early July.
More News
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Tosses bullpen session•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Says shoulder is pain-free•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Moved to DL•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: MRI comes back clean•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Undergoing MRI on shoulder•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Exits start with undisclosed injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start