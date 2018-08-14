Fedde (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Fedde will be sidelined until at least September 5 as a result of this move, which frees up a 40-man spot for Tim Collins. The 25-year-old Fedde recently started throwing off a mound for the first time since landing on the disabled list in early July.

More News
Our Latest Stories