Fedde left Wednesday's start with right shoulder stiffness and is undergoing an MRI, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The Nats wasted no time in sending Fedde for an MRI after Fedde experienced a noticeable dip in velocity from the first to the second inning. He threw 25 pitches in total, allowing two hits while recording three outs before being lifted. Matt Grace threw four scoreless innings in relief of Fedde (46 pitches) and could make a spot start early next week with Stephen Strasburg (shoulder) still working his way back.