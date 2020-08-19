Fedde won't start as scheduled Wednesday against the Braves since the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

The 27-year-old was set to rejoin the rotation in place of Stephen Strasburg (hand) this week, but his return to the rotation will be delayed by at least a few days. It remains to be seen if Washington adjusts the starting rotation coming out of the postponement, but Fedde should take the mound by early next week since the Nationals have a doubleheader with the Marlins this weekend.