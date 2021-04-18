Fedde (1-1) earned the win Saturday against the Diamondbacks after allowing one run on five hits with nine strikeouts and one walk across five innings.

The 28-year-old pitched well for the second straight start after surrendering six runs (five earned) over 1.2 innings during his season debut. Fedde lines up to pitch next weekend against the Mets, though he could get bumped out of the rotation if Jon Lester (COVID-19 protocols) is cleared for his first start of the season.