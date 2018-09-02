Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Fedde (shoulder) would be reinstated from the 60-day disabled list and start Tuesday against the Cardinals, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Fedde is eligible to return from the DL on Monday, but it's unclear if the team will activate him on that day or wait until Tuesday to do so. In any event, he'll immediately re-enter the rotation to replace Gio Gonzalez, who was traded to the Brewers on Friday. Considering he worked six innings in his third rehab start at Triple-A Syracuse on Aug. 30, Fedde shouldn't face any restrictions with his pitch count upon returning to the Nationals.