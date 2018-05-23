Nationals' Erick Fedde: Will receive start Wednesday
Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo confirmed that Fedde would be called up from Triple-A Syracuse to start Wednesday's game against the Padres, Grant Paulsen of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.
Due to a doubleheader over the past weekend, the Nationals will play six games in a five-day span, necessitating a temporary sixth starter. While Fedde is tentatively in line to make only a spot start for Washington, that could change in the event No. 5 starter Jeremy Hellickson is unable to take the hill for his next turn after developing a blister in Tuesday's outing. Though he struggled mightily while making three starts for the big club in 2017 -- Fedde surrendered 16 earned runs on 25 hits and eight walks in 15.1 innings -- he has shown some improvement at Triple-A this season, even if his 4.35 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 41.1 innings don't jump off the page. According to Bryon Kerr of MASN Sports, Fedde has noticed an uptick in fastball velocity and has displayed a sharper slider this season, offering hope that his second tour in the big leagues will go much better.
