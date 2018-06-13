Nationals' Erick Fedde: Will start Wednesday against Yankees
Fedde will be called up from Triple-A Syracuse to start against the Yankees on Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Fedde allowed three runs over 5.2 innings during his season debut for the Nationals on May 23, and will return to the majors Wednesday for start No. 2. The 25-year-old has a 4.76 ERA and 1.49 WHIP with 61 strikeouts across 56.2 innings at Syracuse this season.
