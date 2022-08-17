Fedde (shoulder) scattered three hits and one walk while striking out four across four scoreless innings Wednesday in his rehab start with Triple-A Rochester.

According to Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com, the Nationals wanted Fedde to cover 5-to-6 innings or 80 pitches in the rehab start, but the right-hander exited after 63 pitches on account of a rain delay. Despite not working as deep into the outing as the Nationals anticipated, Fedde could still be reinstated from the injured list early next week to make his next start with the big club. If that's the case, Fedde could face a restricted pitch count in his return to the big-league rotation.