Fedde allowed three runs on seven hits and four walks with three strikeouts in 4.2 innings in a no-decision during Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Fedde has allowed at least nine baserunners in each of his last three starts, pitching a combined 13 innings in that ineffective span. The Diamondbacks weren't all that efficient in cashing in their opportunities, and the Nationals' comeback win kept Fedde from taking a third consecutive loss. The right-hander now has a 4.95 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 70:47 K:BB through 92.2 innings in 19 starts this year. He's projected for a home start versus the Cardinals next weekend.