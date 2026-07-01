Nationals' Erick Mejia: Emerging as bullpen option

Mejia has touched 99 mph with his fastball this season, Spencer Nusbaum of The Athletic reports, and over four scoreless innings since a promotion to Triple-A Rochester he's given up just one hit and two walks while striking out four batters.

The minor-league infielder converted to the mound last season, and Mejia's raw stuff has taken a significant step forward in 2026. Finding the plate consistently remains an issue, as he's issued 14 walks in 27 innings between Double-A Harrisburg and Rochester this season, but the 31-year-old right-hander has also fanned 34 batters. Given the Nationals' issues finding viable high-leverage relievers this season, Mejia is positioning himself to get a big-league audition some time in the second half.