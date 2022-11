Mejia signed a minor-league deal with the Nationals on Friday that included an invite to spring training, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Mejia spent all of 2022 in the Mariners' farm system at Triple-A Tacoma, where he slashed .261/.330/.433 and drove in 59 RBI over 521 plate appearances. The 28-year-old's versatility on defense could prove to be valuable for a Nationals team that will be carrying their rebuild into 2023.