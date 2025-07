The Dodgers traded Swan along with Sean Paul Linan to the Nationals on Thursday in exchange for Alex Call, Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Swan has spent the entire season with High-A Great Lakes where he put up a 4.43 ERA with a 77:46 K:BB in 69.0 innings across 16 games. While not great, the righty has been able to lower his ERA, which was 5.16 when he pitched in Single-A Rancho Cucamonga in 2024.