Lee had X-rays on his left shoulder come back negative and will now undergo an MRI after leaving Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Lee issued four walks and allowed an unearned run over one inning out of the bullpen during Friday's matinee, and he also threw two wild pitches. It's unclear whether or not the left-hander will require a stint on the injured list, but he's unlikely to be available for the next couple days regardless.