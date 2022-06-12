Lee was hit by a comebacker just below his right knee during Sunday's loss to Milwaukee, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Lee was hit by a line drive in the top of the sixth inning but felt fine to finish the inning. However, he said after the game that his knee tightened up following the inning. Prior to his departure, the southpaw allowed two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out two in 2.1 innings. Although Lee will be monitored in the coming days, he expects to be available to pitch later this week.