Lee is expected to move into the rotation and start in Sunday's game against the Brewers after Washington demoted Joan Adon to Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Stephen Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome surgery) is scheduled to come off the 60-day injured list to start Thursday in Miami, but Washington will still need another pitcher to replace Adon in the rotation. Lee represents the most logical option, as he'll be available to pitch Sunday on four days' rest after he tossed 1.2 scoreless frames Tuesday in relief of Adon, who gave up eight earned runs in the Nationals' 12-2 loss. Lee previously made his first MLB start June 1 against the Mets, working 3.2 innings in that outing while giving up two earned runs on four hits and three walks.