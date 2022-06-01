Lee was recalled from Double-A Harrisburg ahead of Wednesday's start against the Mets.
Lee hasn't yet pitched above the Double-A level, but he was effective as a starter in Harrisburg to begin the year. Over seven starts in 2022, the southpaw posted a 3.60 ERA, 37:15 K:BB and 1.33 WHIP in 30 innings. He'll serve as a starter during his major-league debut after Aaron Sanchez was designated for assignment Saturday, but it's possible that Lee heads back to the minors afterward since Stephen Strasburg (neck) appears likely to return sometime next week.