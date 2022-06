Lee (knee) is scheduled to start one of the games in Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The left-hander was struck in the right knee by a comebacker during his start against the Brewers on Sunday, though it won't affect his availability for the next turn through the rotation. Lee has covered 7.2 innings across his first three big-league appearances and has given up four earned runs with six strikeouts and three walks.