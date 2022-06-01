Lee (0-1) allowed two runs on four hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 3.2 innings, taking the loss versus the Mets on Wednesday.

Lee pitched fairly well in his first action above the Double-A level, but the Nationals' offense didn't support him very well. The 24-year-old southpaw has done alright with a 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB across 30 innings in seven starts with Double-A Harrisburg. Manager Davey Martinez said after the game that Lee is likely to get at least one more turn in the rotation, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Lee's next start is likely to be on the road in Miami next Tuesday barring any changes to the Nationals' plans, but he's still got a ways to go before securing his spot in the majors, as Stephen Strasburg (neck) is expected back around the middle of June.