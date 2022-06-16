Lee is no longer expected to make a start during Friday's doubleheader against the Phillies with the Nationals listing Joan Adon and Paolo Espino as their starters for Game 1 and 2, respectively, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

A day earlier, manager Dave Martinez seemed to imply that Lee would pick up a start in one half of the twin bill, but Washington is ultimately choosing to call up Adon from Triple-A Rochester to fill the temporary opening in the rotation. Adon hasn't worked more than three frames in his last two outings and Espino hasn't covered more than 3.2 innings on any occasion this season, so Lee could still be a candidate to handle a bulk-relief role in either end of the twin bill.