Abad signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Abad's option was declined by the Giants in early November, but he will work in the Nationals' organization in 2020. Given the southpaw's past major-league experience, the deal presumably includes an invitation to spring training. The 34-year-old recorded a 4.15 ERA with a 0.92 WHIP over 13 innings in 2019.

