Rodney walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning during Tuesday's win over the Marlins.

The Nats were up 6-1 when Rodney got the call, so this was far from a high-leverage spot. The 42-year-old was having serious trouble finding the strike zone consistently with Oakland prior to getting released, so expect him to be confined to mop-up duty with Washington unless he can prove he's more reliable than his 8.80 ERA and 2.15 WHIP suggest.