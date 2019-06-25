Nationals' Fernando Rodney: Contract selected by Nationals
Rodney's contract was selected from Triple-A Fresno on Tuesday.
Rodney struggled to a poor 9.42 ERA in 14.1 innings of work with Oakland before being released in late May. The Nationals will hope the 42-year-old still has something left in the tank, with his 3.36 ERA last year offering at least some encouragement.
