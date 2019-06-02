Nationals' Fernando Rodney: Joins Nationals on minors deal
Rodney signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Saturday and will report to Triple-A Fresno, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Rodney was officially released by the Athletics on Tuesday after being designated for assignment, and didn't have to wait long before latching on with a new organization. The 42-year-old struggled through 17 appearances with Oakland this season, posting a 9.42 ERA, 2.23 WHIP and 14:12 K:BB over 14.1 innings.
